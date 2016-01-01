See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Brooke Walling, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
Overview

Brooke Walling, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Family Nurse Practitioner.

Brooke Walling works at Mercy Clinic Primary Care-Waterview Park in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Primary Care-Waterview Park
    2603 SW 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 378-5752

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Brooke Walling, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 3 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184234130
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Family Nurse Practitioner
    Undergraduate School
    • Nursing, University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brooke Walling, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Walling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brooke Walling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brooke Walling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brooke Walling works at Mercy Clinic Primary Care-Waterview Park in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Brooke Walling’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brooke Walling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Walling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Walling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Walling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

