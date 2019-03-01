See All Physicians Assistants in Kalispell, MT
Brooke Schmidt, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Brooke Schmidt, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brooke Schmidt, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Kalispell, MT. 

Brooke Schmidt works at Montana Sky Dermatology in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montana Sky Dermatology
    1600 Whitefish Stage Ste 1, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 314-4477
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brooke Schmidt?

    Mar 01, 2019
    By far and away the most superior dermatologist in Montana! As a United States Army Lieutenant Colonel retired I have been dealing with basal cell squamous cell and melanoma for the better part of 20 years. Brooke Schmidt has saved my life where others have completely missed cancer. She is extremely thorough and exceptionally skilled in diagnosing and treating
    Lieutenant Colonel Scott in MT — Mar 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brooke Schmidt, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brooke Schmidt, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brooke Schmidt to family and friends

    Brooke Schmidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brooke Schmidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brooke Schmidt, PA-C.

    About Brooke Schmidt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205858867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brooke Schmidt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brooke Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brooke Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brooke Schmidt works at Montana Sky Dermatology in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Brooke Schmidt’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Brooke Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brooke Schmidt, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.