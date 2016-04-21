See All Audiology Technology in Winston Salem, NC
Brooke Miller, AUD

Audiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brooke Miller, AUD is an Audiology in Winston Salem, NC. 

Brooke Miller works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7955
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2016
    Dr. Brooke Miller is wonderful!
    Rick Yokeley in Winston-Salem, NC — Apr 21, 2016
    About Brooke Miller, AUD

    • Audiology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1669784492
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

