Brooke Jordan, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brooke Jordan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University.

Brooke Jordan works at NORTHWEST SPOKANE PEDIATRICS in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Spokane Pediatrics
    5901 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 483-4060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Neonatal Care
Neonatal Circumcision
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Well Baby Care
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Brooke Jordan, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114142205
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brooke Jordan, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brooke Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brooke Jordan works at NORTHWEST SPOKANE PEDIATRICS in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Brooke Jordan’s profile.

    Brooke Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Jordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

