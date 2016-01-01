Brooke Jordan, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brooke Jordan, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brooke Jordan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University.
Brooke Jordan works at
Locations
Northwest Spokane Pediatrics5901 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 483-4060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Brooke Jordan, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114142205
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University
- Eastern Washington University
