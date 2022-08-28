See All Family Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Brooke Falstreau, AGNP Icon-share Share Profile

Brooke Falstreau, AGNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brooke Falstreau, AGNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. 

Brooke Falstreau works at Novant Health Northern Family Medicine in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nilay Patel, DO
Dr. Nilay Patel, DO
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Syed Asad A Shah, MD
Dr. Syed Asad A Shah, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Tania Polidor Yarber, LCSW
Tania Polidor Yarber, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Northern Family Medicine
    6161 Lake Brandt Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brooke Falstreau?

    Aug 28, 2022
    Very easy to talk to and provided excellent suggestions and goals for health and quality of life.
    — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brooke Falstreau, AGNP
    How would you rate your experience with Brooke Falstreau, AGNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brooke Falstreau to family and friends

    Brooke Falstreau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brooke Falstreau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brooke Falstreau, AGNP.

    About Brooke Falstreau, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962995241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brooke Falstreau, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Falstreau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brooke Falstreau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brooke Falstreau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brooke Falstreau works at Novant Health Northern Family Medicine in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Brooke Falstreau’s profile.

    Brooke Falstreau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Falstreau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Falstreau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Falstreau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brooke Falstreau, AGNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.