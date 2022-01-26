Brooke Calhoun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brooke Calhoun, CRNP
Overview
Brooke Calhoun, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Annapolis, MD.
Brooke Calhoun works at
Locations
Obgyn Medical Resources2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-7755
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not going to lie and say I wasn’t 100% sure about seeing a new doctor. I have been seeing another doctor at the same practice for over 13 years. My original doctor was on call so I was scheduled with Brooke and I couldn’t have been happier! She was amazing and made me feel so comfortable the entire visit. She never once rushed me or made me feel silly about any of my questions. I’m glad I got to meet Brooke and would recommend her any day!
About Brooke Calhoun, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467968503
Brooke Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Brooke Calhoun works at
11 patients have reviewed Brooke Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Calhoun.
