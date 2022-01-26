See All Nurse Practitioners in Annapolis, MD
Brooke Calhoun, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Overview

Brooke Calhoun, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Annapolis, MD. 

Brooke Calhoun works at Champaign Dental Group in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obgyn Medical Resources
    2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-7755

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 26, 2022
I’m not going to lie and say I wasn’t 100% sure about seeing a new doctor. I have been seeing another doctor at the same practice for over 13 years. My original doctor was on call so I was scheduled with Brooke and I couldn’t have been happier! She was amazing and made me feel so comfortable the entire visit. She never once rushed me or made me feel silly about any of my questions. I’m glad I got to meet Brooke and would recommend her any day!
A. Martz — Jan 26, 2022
Photo: Brooke Calhoun, CRNP
About Brooke Calhoun, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467968503
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brooke Calhoun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Brooke Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brooke Calhoun works at Champaign Dental Group in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Brooke Calhoun’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Brooke Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Calhoun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

