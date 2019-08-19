See All Clinical Psychologists in Brighton, MI
Dr. Brittney Briggs, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brittney Briggs, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Brighton, MI. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Briggs works at Perspectives Therapy Services, LLC in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perspectives Therapy Services - Brighton
    2200 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 100, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 494-7180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Affairs and Infidelity
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Attention Problems
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Brain Injury
Chronic Depression
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Counseling Services
Depression
Depression Relapse
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
Exposure Therapy
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Gender Dysphoria
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Adult Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Insomnia
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Mindfulness Technique
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Phobia
Physical Abuse of Adolescent
Physical Abuse of Adult
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Counseling
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Self-Esteem Problems
Self-Harm
Self-Injury Behavior
Sexual Abuse
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent
Sexual Assault
Sexual Trauma
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
Suicidal Ideation
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2019
    Dr Briggs is a highly skilled and trained therapist who displays incredible amount of empathy but remains objective and goal oriented. If the Dr is available for treatment of traumas I highly recommend you direct your search with her! Dr. Briggs is a true example of the mental health model of identification, treatment, and increased quality of life in all aspects. I would be nowhere near where I am now without Dr Briggs professional help! I have daily gratitude and understanding of each days quality of life now! I have learned to receive compliments with my heart and not to my head. I am getting better every day!
    Christopher k — Aug 19, 2019
    About Dr. Brittney Briggs, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548695604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education

