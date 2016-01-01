Brittany Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Wilson, PA
Overview
Brittany Wilson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Brittany Wilson works at
Locations
Nicholas P. Roussis M.d. P.c.2627B Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-5500
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Brittany Wilson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518208867
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Wilson accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.