Brittany Tenorio, FNP-C
Brittany Tenorio, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
Bandera Family Medicine7579 N Loop 1604 W Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 695-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Waiting time is over an hour but I understand because of the number of clients she has. Her care is more through and detailed than my former physician. I was surprised at our first visit when she was going over lab work up. Brittany spent the time needed for me to understand. The pre appointment nurse is curt and lack luster in her attitude toward me but that’s ok also. I’ll just ignore her attitude and still say leave a good day”. It’s like honey to a bee, i’m Told. I would give it 5 stars if the pre appt nurse had a better attitude
About Brittany Tenorio, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396256244
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Tenorio accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Tenorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
