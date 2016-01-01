See All Dermatologists in Algonquin, IL
Brittany Scurto, PA-C

Brittany Scurto, PA-C

Dermatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brittany Scurto, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Algonquin, IL. 

Brittany Scurto works at Dermatology Specialists of Illinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Woodstock, IL and Lake Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2430 Esplanade Dr Ste B, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 307-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2454 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 307-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois- Barrington
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 407, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 458-7546
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    About Brittany Scurto, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477699254
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Scurto, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Scurto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Scurto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Scurto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Scurto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Scurto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Scurto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

