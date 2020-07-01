See All Physicians Assistants in Elk Rapids, MI
Brittany Oehlers, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brittany Oehlers, PA is a Physician Assistant in Elk Rapids, MI. 

Brittany Oehlers works at River Pharmacy in Elk Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    River Pharmacy
    124 Ames St, Elk Rapids, MI 49629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 498-5559

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 01, 2020
Brittany is a really great provider. She was kind and understanding and really coached me through the issue I was having. I look forward to having Brittany manage my care going forward. I highly recommend her to others.
Jessica — Jul 01, 2020
About Brittany Oehlers, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083245559
Frequently Asked Questions

Brittany Oehlers, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Oehlers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brittany Oehlers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Brittany Oehlers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brittany Oehlers works at River Pharmacy in Elk Rapids, MI. View the full address on Brittany Oehlers’s profile.

Brittany Oehlers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Oehlers.

