See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Barbara, CA
Brittany Nelson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Brittany Nelson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brittany Nelson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Brittany Nelson works at The Spine & Orthopedic Center in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Joseph Carter, PA
Joseph Carter, PA
0 (0)
View Profile
Rachel Mendoza, PA
Rachel Mendoza, PA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Barbara
    401 E Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-3307
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Brittany Nelson?

Photo: Brittany Nelson, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Brittany Nelson, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Nelson to family and friends

Brittany Nelson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brittany Nelson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Nelson, PA-C.

About Brittany Nelson, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780296954
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brittany Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brittany Nelson works at The Spine & Orthopedic Center in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Brittany Nelson’s profile.

Brittany Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Nelson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brittany Nelson, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.