Brittany Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Montgomery, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittany Montgomery, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Brittany Montgomery works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-0038
-
2
Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 221, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 342-0038
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Montgomery?
Not only is Brittany always very attentive to what you’re telling her, she then proceeds to explain exactly what is causing your problem and some of the best ways to treat it. She never cuts corners in her response or makes you feel she is in a hurry to get to her next appointment. She spent a lot of time explaining under what circumstances it might be time to consider knee replacement rather than continuing with shots. I’ve met with her 4 times over the past couple of years and can’t say enough good things about her.
About Brittany Montgomery, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245571066
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Montgomery accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Montgomery works at
7 patients have reviewed Brittany Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.