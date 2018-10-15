Brittany Miller, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Miller, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittany Miller, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westlake, OH.
Brittany Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine Specialists LLC29055 Clemens Rd Ste A, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 450-1613
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Miller?
She is easy to talk to and knows the proper medications to prescribe. My life has improved dramatically since I started seeing her.
About Brittany Miller, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124532445
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Miller works at
2 patients have reviewed Brittany Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.