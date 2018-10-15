See All Nurse Practitioners in Westlake, OH
Brittany Miller, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Brittany Miller, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brittany Miller, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westlake, OH. 

Brittany Miller works at ARC Psychiatry in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
April Birkmire, NP
April Birkmire, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine Specialists LLC
    29055 Clemens Rd Ste A, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 450-1613
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brittany Miller?

    Oct 15, 2018
    She is easy to talk to and knows the proper medications to prescribe. My life has improved dramatically since I started seeing her.
    North Olmsted — Oct 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brittany Miller, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Brittany Miller, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Miller to family and friends

    Brittany Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brittany Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Miller, CNP.

    About Brittany Miller, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124532445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Miller, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Miller works at ARC Psychiatry in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Brittany Miller’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brittany Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brittany Miller, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.