Brittany Long, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Long, APRN
Overview
Brittany Long, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Carrington, ND.
Brittany Long works at
Locations
-
1
Chi St. Alexius Health Carrington800 4th St N, Carrington, ND 58421 DirectionsTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Long?
About Brittany Long, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1831678036
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brittany Long using Healthline FindCare.
Brittany Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Long works at
Brittany Long has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.