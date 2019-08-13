Brittany Lipoma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Lipoma, PA
Overview
Brittany Lipoma, PA is a Physician Assistant in Baton Rouge, LA.
Brittany Lipoma works at
Locations
Calais Industrial Medical Center12525 Perkins Rd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 214-9352
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient experience, Brittany Lipoma PA is very thorough as a new patient, spent time with history and physical. She was prompt in seeing me with an appointment, I was very impressed with Brittany !!
About Brittany Lipoma, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588090815
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Lipoma accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Lipoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brittany Lipoma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Lipoma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Lipoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Lipoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.