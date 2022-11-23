Brittany Klinger is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Klinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Klinger
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittany Klinger is a Nurse Practitioner in Toronto, OH.
Locations
Trinity Medical Center West Dba1800 Franklin St, Toronto, OH 43964 (740) 264-8781Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 6:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for a while now and I really like her. I feel like she really takes the time with you to listen and explain things to you in a way that isn't too difficult to understand. I'd recommend her in a heartbeat.
About Brittany Klinger
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992259865
Brittany Klinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Klinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
