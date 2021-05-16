Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC
Overview
Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC is a Chiropractor in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Life University, Marietta, GA.
Locations
Mind and Body Wellness Studio8603 S Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (786) 441-5956
Lux Lifestyle Chiropractic31 Almeria Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 503-5070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best 30-45 minutes for those experiencing pain or discomfort. She's adorable and always smiling and YES! YES! YES! FREE PARKING!!!
About Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC
- Chiropractic
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1215208160
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Neurology Center Of Tupelo
- Life University, Marietta, GA
- Brevard College, Brevard, Nc
