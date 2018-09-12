Brittany Henry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Henry, PA-C
Overview
Brittany Henry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD.
Brittany Henry works at
Locations
Frederick Pediatric Associates87 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 101, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-0606
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Best ever!! We love her!! The absolute best bedside manner I’ve seen in a very long time. She makes my kids feel comfortable and she doesn’t make me feel like she’s talking down to me. Never want to see a different doctor ??
About Brittany Henry, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912332123
Brittany Henry accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Henry works at
2 patients have reviewed Brittany Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Henry.
