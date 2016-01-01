Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brittany Hall, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittany Hall, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Moncrief Cancer Institute400 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 288-9800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
About Dr. Brittany Hall, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1932500972
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.