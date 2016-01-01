Brittany Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Green, CNP
Brittany Green, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Brittany Green works at
Oak Hills Internal Medicine - Mma6045 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 981-4105
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962026146
Brittany Green accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Green has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.