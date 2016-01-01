See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Brittany Green, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Brittany Green works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Hills Internal Medicine - Mma
    6045 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 981-4105
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Photo: Brittany Green, CNP
    About Brittany Green, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962026146
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Green works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Brittany Green’s profile.

    Brittany Green has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

