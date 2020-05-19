Brittany Green, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Green, NP
Overview
Brittany Green, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Brittany Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Liver Disease and Transplant8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4837
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Green?
B Green is an integral part of this group which is the best medical care available.
About Brittany Green, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205335742
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Green accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Green works at
Brittany Green has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.