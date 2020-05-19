See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Brittany Green, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brittany Green, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Brittany Green works at Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liver Disease and Transplant
    8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 575-4837
Check your insurance
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2020
    B Green is an integral part of this group which is the best medical care available.
    Henry Moses — May 19, 2020
    About Brittany Green, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205335742
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
