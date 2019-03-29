Brittany Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Epstein, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittany Epstein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Brittany Epstein works at
Locations
-
1
USMD Plano West Clinic4001 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (817) 784-8268
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Epstein?
Brittany Epstein PA-C, helped guide me through health improvement that assisted me in losing 150 pounds. With her guidance and encouragement I was able to lose the weight, get off medications for blood pressure and cholesterol and enjoy a much healthier lifestyle. At age 65 I never thought this would be possible without surgery or some fad diet, but those were not necessary. I am enjoying much better health with the weight loss. Thank you Brittany!
About Brittany Epstein, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679731350
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Epstein works at
9 patients have reviewed Brittany Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.