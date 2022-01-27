See All Family Doctors in Centreville, MD
Brittany Cutler, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Brittany Cutler, CRNP

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brittany Cutler, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centreville, MD. 

Brittany Cutler works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville in Centreville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville
    2540 Centreville Rd, Centreville, MD 21617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 758-4432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Brittany Cutler?

Jan 27, 2022
*Mrs. Cutler has an excellent bed-side manor. *The office staff and the practitioner were all friendly. *I felt like we were discussing my conditions, rather than having me listening to a monologue from on high. Having a PCP who listens is really important to me. I don't want to be told what a PCP determines is best for me; I want to be able to share in the decisions for the road ahead. After all, when something goes wrong with my body, I'm the first to hear about it. *She encouraged me to quit smoking, but didn't get pushy when I rejected her assistance; instead she let me know she'd always be there when I'm ready. *I get the impression that she really does want me to be as well as I can be, even with several difficult conditions to manage. I don't feel like just another number. *All doctors' offices face long waits in my experience. They were a little better than some I've been to, but yeah, there's a wait to get in, and when there. Nature of the beast if you ask me.
Jake Hanifee — Jan 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Brittany Cutler, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Brittany Cutler, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Cutler to family and friends

Brittany Cutler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brittany Cutler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Cutler, CRNP.

About Brittany Cutler, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114324761
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brittany Cutler, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brittany Cutler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Brittany Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brittany Cutler works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville in Centreville, MD. View the full address on Brittany Cutler’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Brittany Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Cutler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brittany Cutler, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.