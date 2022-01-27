Brittany Cutler, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Cutler, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Brittany Cutler, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centreville, MD.
UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville2540 Centreville Rd, Centreville, MD 21617 Directions (410) 758-4432
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
*Mrs. Cutler has an excellent bed-side manor. *The office staff and the practitioner were all friendly. *I felt like we were discussing my conditions, rather than having me listening to a monologue from on high. Having a PCP who listens is really important to me. I don't want to be told what a PCP determines is best for me; I want to be able to share in the decisions for the road ahead. After all, when something goes wrong with my body, I'm the first to hear about it. *She encouraged me to quit smoking, but didn't get pushy when I rejected her assistance; instead she let me know she'd always be there when I'm ready. *I get the impression that she really does want me to be as well as I can be, even with several difficult conditions to manage. I don't feel like just another number. *All doctors' offices face long waits in my experience. They were a little better than some I've been to, but yeah, there's a wait to get in, and when there. Nature of the beast if you ask me.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114324761
Brittany Cutler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brittany Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Cutler.
