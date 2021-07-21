Dr. Brittany Canady, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Canady, DNP
Overview
Dr. Brittany Canady, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Whiteville, NC.
Dr. Canady works at
Locations
Goshen Medical Center - Whiteville5 Whiteville Town Ctr, Whiteville, NC 28472 Directions (910) 212-6613
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
she is very nice and very thorough and a people person just a good dr
About Dr. Brittany Canady, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336677699
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canady accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canady works at
