Dr. Brittany Burchfield, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brittany Burchfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, GA.
Locations
Healthy Path Counseling LLC809 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 585-8617
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brittany Burchfield, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134218050
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burchfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burchfield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.