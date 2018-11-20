See All Physicians Assistants in Glen Burnie, MD
Brittany Buchholz, MA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Brittany Buchholz, MA is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Brittany Buchholz works at My Mental Health in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Mental Health
    1600 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 354-1200
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2018
    You will not find anyone better then her in this area, she is caring, understanding, has a large knowledge of meds, she works with my counselor for a complete treatment, I have had several issues that to me were an emergency, she called back quick and solved the issues staff is great from the front desk to the her assistant make you feel welcome and this kindness is especially welcome when you feel bad she has had a big impact in my life and I can never repay what she has / is doing
    MR in Glen Burnie, MD — Nov 20, 2018
    Photo: Brittany Buchholz, MA
    About Brittany Buchholz, MA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619134228
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Buchholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Buchholz works at My Mental Health in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Brittany Buchholz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Brittany Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Buchholz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Buchholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Buchholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

