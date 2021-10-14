See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Brittany Brown, NP

Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brittany Brown, NP is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Brittany Brown works at Brookwood Internists PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network Neurology
    513 Brookwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 802-6595
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Brittany Brown, NP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477070399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Brown works at Brookwood Internists PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Brittany Brown’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brittany Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

