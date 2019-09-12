See All Nurse Practitioners in Denver, CO
Brittany Brown, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brittany Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. 

Brittany Brown works at Metropolitan Ob/Gyn in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Ob/Gyn
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 470, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brittany Brown, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063914158
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Brown works at Metropolitan Ob/Gyn in Denver, CO. View the full address on Brittany Brown’s profile.

    Brittany Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

