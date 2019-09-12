Brittany Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Brown, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittany Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO.
Brittany Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn4500 E 9th Ave Ste 470, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit to Metropolitan OBGYN. I met with NP, Brittany and MA, Doris. They were both very welcoming and attentive to my care. Brittany took her time to get to know me and we went over health, etc. and she answered all of my questions without fail. She was very personable and I felt really relaxed in her presence. I am so glad to have found a care provider!
About Brittany Brown, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063914158
