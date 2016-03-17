See All Counselors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Brittany Arias, PHD

Counseling
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brittany Arias, PHD is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Arias works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital
    6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 491-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 17, 2016
    My experience with Dr. Arias was truly amazing. She helped me change my ways of thinking and helped me become truly happy! She is an amazing person!! I cannot thank her enough for the impact she had on my life, she saved me.
    russellj1 in Tulsa,OK — Mar 17, 2016
    About Dr. Brittany Arias, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841423142
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arias accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arias works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Arias’s profile.

    Dr. Arias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.