Brittani Cunningham accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittani Cunningham
Overview
Brittani Cunningham is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Brittani Cunningham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Counties Health Centers Inc2239 E COOK ST, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 788-2300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittani Cunningham?
Would highly recommend
About Brittani Cunningham
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356792055
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittani Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittani Cunningham works at
Brittani Cunningham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittani Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittani Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittani Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.