Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke, PA-C is an Oncology Specialist in Park Rapids, MN.
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittani Boehlke-Fiecke.
