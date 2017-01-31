Britney Larimore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Britney Larimore, MSN
Britney Larimore, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Akron General Obstetrics & Gynecology Green1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Ste 301, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 344-8565
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Britney really takes the time to not only listen to your concerns but also explains things so you can fully understand. You can tell she really cares about her patients.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326442815
Britney Larimore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Britney Larimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Britney Larimore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Britney Larimore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Britney Larimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Britney Larimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.