Brijlall Lall, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brijlall Lall, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Brijlall Lall works at Gotham Health, Morrisania in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morrisania Diagnostic and Treatment Center
    1225 Gerard Ave, Bronx, NY 10452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 960-2777
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Brijlall Lall, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134569866
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brijlall Lall, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brijlall Lall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brijlall Lall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brijlall Lall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brijlall Lall works at Gotham Health, Morrisania in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Brijlall Lall’s profile.

    Brijlall Lall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brijlall Lall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brijlall Lall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brijlall Lall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

