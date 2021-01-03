See All Psychologists in Long Beach, CA
Brigitte Westall, MFCC

Psychology
4.5 (34)
Overview

Brigitte Westall, MFCC is a Psychologist in Long Beach, CA. 

Brigitte Westall works at Belmont Counseling in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Belmont Counseling
    2734 E Broadway Ste 8, Long Beach, CA 90803

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 03, 2021
Dr. Westall is amazing: she is compassionate but she also knows when to push clients to challenge themselves in order to grow. I have learned so much from Dr. Westall, about myself and about tools I can use to facilitate healthy communication and functional relationships. My time with Dr. Westall has allowed me to be a better version of myself, and I'm very thankful to her for that.
Kat — Jan 03, 2021
About Brigitte Westall, MFCC

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1497800338
Frequently Asked Questions

Brigitte Westall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Brigitte Westall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brigitte Westall works at Belmont Counseling in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Brigitte Westall’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Brigitte Westall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brigitte Westall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brigitte Westall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brigitte Westall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

