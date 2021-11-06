Dr. Adair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brieann Adair, OD
Dr. Brieann Adair, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY.
Ronald R Brancaccio MD PC7901 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-1334
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Couldn’t have imagined a more empathetic and worry free experience while having my eyes evaluated. Wouldn’t trust my most important sense in the hands of anyone else
About Dr. Brieann Adair, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Adair accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adair.
