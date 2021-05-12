See All Nurse Practitioners in Bradenton, FL
Bridgett Edwards, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Bridgett Edwards, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bridgett Edwards, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida, College Of Nursing.

Bridgett Edwards works at Southeast Family Healthcare Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcr Health Service
    919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 751-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders in Women Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bridgett Edwards?

    May 12, 2021
    She is very kind, supportive and listens to the patients
    — May 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bridgett Edwards, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Bridgett Edwards, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bridgett Edwards to family and friends

    Bridgett Edwards' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bridgett Edwards

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bridgett Edwards, APRN.

    About Bridgett Edwards, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487104501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida, College Of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida in Tampa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bridgett Edwards, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridgett Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bridgett Edwards has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bridgett Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bridgett Edwards works at Southeast Family Healthcare Center in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Bridgett Edwards’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Bridgett Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridgett Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridgett Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridgett Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bridgett Edwards, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.