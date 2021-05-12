Overview

Bridgett Edwards, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida, College Of Nursing.



Bridgett Edwards works at Southeast Family Healthcare Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.