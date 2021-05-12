Bridgett Edwards, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridgett Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bridgett Edwards, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bridgett Edwards, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida, College Of Nursing.
Bridgett Edwards works at
Locations
Mcr Health Service919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 751-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind, supportive and listens to the patients
About Bridgett Edwards, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1487104501
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida, College Of Nursing
- University of South Florida in Tampa
Frequently Asked Questions
Bridgett Edwards has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bridgett Edwards accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bridgett Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Bridgett Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridgett Edwards.
