See All Occupational Therapists in Silverdale, WA
Bridget Zaro, OTR Icon-share Share Profile

Bridget Zaro, OTR

Occupational Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bridget Zaro, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Silverdale, WA. 

Bridget Zaro works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Bridget Zaro?

Photo: Bridget Zaro, OTR
How would you rate your experience with Bridget Zaro, OTR?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bridget Zaro to family and friends

Bridget Zaro's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bridget Zaro

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bridget Zaro, OTR.

About Bridget Zaro, OTR

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1972514909
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Puget Sound, Tacoma, Washington
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Bridget Zaro, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Zaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bridget Zaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bridget Zaro works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Bridget Zaro’s profile.

Bridget Zaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Zaro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Zaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Zaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.