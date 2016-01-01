See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Bridget Tierney, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (414)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Bridget Tierney, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. 

Bridget Tierney works at Women's Health Care Group in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Care Group
    1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Women's Health Care Group
    2301 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Women's Health Care Group
    7996 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 414 ratings
Patient Ratings (414)
5 Star
(371)
4 Star
(31)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(7)
1 Star
(0)
About Bridget Tierney, CRNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235208810
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

