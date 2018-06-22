Bridget Slattery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bridget Slattery, FNP-BC
Overview
Bridget Slattery, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Bridget Slattery works at
Locations
Jefferson Family Practice4318 Woodcock Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 736-4051
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bridget Slattery?
NP Slattery is very professional and relatable, easy to explain things with and maintains a very human response where other professionals are seemingly cold and robotic.
About Bridget Slattery, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891938098
Bridget Slattery accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bridget Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Bridget Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Slattery.
