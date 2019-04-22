See All Nurse Practitioners in Youngstown, OH
Bridget Romeo, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Bridget Romeo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH. 

Bridget Romeo works at Surgical Hospital At Southwoods in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frank J Stefanec DO Inc
    7629 Market St Ste 100, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 884-2444
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2019
    5 Stars
    — Apr 22, 2019
    About Bridget Romeo, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174613228
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bridget Romeo, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Romeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bridget Romeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bridget Romeo works at Surgical Hospital At Southwoods in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Bridget Romeo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Bridget Romeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Romeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Romeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Romeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

