Bridget Romeo, CNP
Overview
Bridget Romeo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH.
Bridget Romeo works at
Locations
Frank J Stefanec DO Inc7629 Market St Ste 100, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 884-2444
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
5 Stars
About Bridget Romeo, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174613228
Frequently Asked Questions
Bridget Romeo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bridget Romeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Bridget Romeo works at
2 patients have reviewed Bridget Romeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Romeo.
