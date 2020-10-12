Bridget Lark-Roebuck, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Lark-Roebuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bridget Lark-Roebuck, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bridget Lark-Roebuck, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Voorhees, NJ.
Bridget Lark-Roebuck works at
Locations
-
1
Fresh Start Family Therapy Services600 Somerdale Rd Ste 101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 656-9900Monday5:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 8:00pmThursday5:00pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bridget Lark-Roebuck?
Awesome atmosphere and made me feel comfortable
About Bridget Lark-Roebuck, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1386125946
Frequently Asked Questions
Bridget Lark-Roebuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bridget Lark-Roebuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bridget Lark-Roebuck works at
Bridget Lark-Roebuck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Lark-Roebuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Lark-Roebuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Lark-Roebuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.