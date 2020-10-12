See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Voorhees, NJ
Bridget Lark-Roebuck, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bridget Lark-Roebuck, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Bridget Lark-Roebuck works at Fresh Start Family Therapy Services in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Fresh Start Family Therapy Services
    600 Somerdale Rd Ste 101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 656-9900
    Monday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Divorce
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Infertility
Marriage Break-Up
Miscarriages
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Work-Related Injuries
Workplace Depression
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2020
    Awesome atmosphere and made me feel comfortable
    — Oct 12, 2020
    About Bridget Lark-Roebuck, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386125946
