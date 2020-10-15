Bridget Kosak, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Kosak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bridget Kosak, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bridget Kosak, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN.
Bridget Kosak works at
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Urgent Care9855 Hospital Dr Ste 102B, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and you can tell she cares about her patients. I am very picky about my doctors. My original doctor moved away and I tried 2 other doctors before finding Bridget Kosak. I highly recommend her.
About Bridget Kosak, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942605951
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF SAINT BENEDICT
Frequently Asked Questions
Bridget Kosak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bridget Kosak using Healthline FindCare.
Bridget Kosak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
