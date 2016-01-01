See All General Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Bridget Hogue, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Bridget Hogue, ARNP

Breast Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bridget Hogue, ARNP is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Bridget Hogue works at CHI Franciscan Multispecialty Cancer Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Breast Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Glen Shapiro, MD
Dr. Glen Shapiro, MD
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Nathan Conway, MD
Dr. Nathan Conway, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Claire Burris, PA-C
Claire Burris, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Northwest Integrative Medicine
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 115, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 363-8780
  2. 2
    Franciscan Breast Surgery Associates at St. Joseph
    1624 S I St Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 752-8882

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Bridget Hogue?

Photo: Bridget Hogue, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Bridget Hogue, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bridget Hogue to family and friends

Bridget Hogue's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bridget Hogue

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bridget Hogue, ARNP.

About Bridget Hogue, ARNP

Specialties
  • Breast Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841441730
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bridget Hogue, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Hogue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bridget Hogue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bridget Hogue works at CHI Franciscan Multispecialty Cancer Clinic in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Bridget Hogue’s profile.

Bridget Hogue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Hogue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Hogue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Hogue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Bridget Hogue, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.