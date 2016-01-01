See All Nurse Practitioners in Towson, MD
Bridget Frazier, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Bridget Frazier, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Bridget Frazier, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD. 

Bridget Frazier works at UM SJMC Liver & Pancreas Center in Towson, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD and Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Emily Boegner, NP
Emily Boegner, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Christopher Englert, CRNP
Christopher Englert, CRNP
10 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group General Surgery
    7505 Osler Dr Ste 303, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-2024
  2. 2
    Frederick Memorial Hospital
    1562 Opossumtown Pike Fl 3, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-4600
  3. 3
    Frederick Office
    400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-3000
  4. 4
    UM SJMG - Primary Care
    9110 Philadelphia Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-2021

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Bridget Frazier?

Photo: Bridget Frazier, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Bridget Frazier, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Bridget Frazier to family and friends

Bridget Frazier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Bridget Frazier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bridget Frazier, CRNP.

About Bridget Frazier, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902287857
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bridget Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bridget Frazier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Frazier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Bridget Frazier, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.