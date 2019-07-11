See All Chiropractors in Northfield, MN
Overview

Dr. Bridget Conway, DC is a Chiropractor in Northfield, MN. 

Dr. Conway works at White Dandelion Chinese Medicine LLC in Northfield, MN with other offices in Apple Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Dandelion Chinese Medicine LLC
    1040 Highway 3 S, Northfield, MN 55057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 645-8000
  2. 2
    Cannon Pointe Chiropractic
    1080 Highway 3 S, Northfield, MN 55057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 645-8000
  3. 3
    Hands on Health Family Chiropractic
    14750 Cedar Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 431-3133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Car Accident Injuries
Concussion
Digestive Disorders
Car Accident Injuries
Concussion
Digestive Disorders

Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2019
    I had severe issues with the tendons in my thumb. Two sessions and tape, I was back to normal. Very satisfied and appreciative of the resulty.
    About Dr. Bridget Conway, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1083985105
    • SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bridget Conway, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Conway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

