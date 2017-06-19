See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Bridget Brady, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Bridget Brady, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Bridget Brady works at Southwind Medical Specialist PC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Medical Group - Primary Care
    Methodist Medical Group - Primary Care
8721 Winchester Rd Ste 2000, Memphis, TN 38125 (901) 367-9001
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 19, 2017
    Bridge Brady is a wonderful nurse practitioner but I call her a doctor. She has been my doctor for over 10 years. In fact she is my whole family's doctor. That is how much I trust in her care, her knowledge and her kindness as a doctor. Her greatest ability is the way she has of listening and explaining to you your medical condition. I am so glad I found her. Thank You Bridge Brady for being you. Her office assistances are also a wonderful reflection of her caring nature.
    Valerie Hunnicutt in Memphis, TN — Jun 19, 2017
    Photo: Bridget Brady, APN
    About Bridget Brady, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336285162
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bridget Brady, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bridget Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Bridget Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bridget Brady works at Southwind Medical Specialist PC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Bridget Brady’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Bridget Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Brady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

