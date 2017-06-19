Bridget Brady, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bridget Brady, APN
Overview
Bridget Brady, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Bridget Brady works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Medical Group - Primary Care8721 Winchester Rd Ste 2000, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 367-9001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bridget Brady?
Bridge Brady is a wonderful nurse practitioner but I call her a doctor. She has been my doctor for over 10 years. In fact she is my whole family's doctor. That is how much I trust in her care, her knowledge and her kindness as a doctor. Her greatest ability is the way she has of listening and explaining to you your medical condition. I am so glad I found her. Thank You Bridge Brady for being you. Her office assistances are also a wonderful reflection of her caring nature.
About Bridget Brady, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336285162
Frequently Asked Questions
Bridget Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bridget Brady accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bridget Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bridget Brady works at
9 patients have reviewed Bridget Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.