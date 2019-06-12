See All Nurse Practitioners in Providence, RI
Bridget Andaloro, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bridget Andaloro, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. They graduated from Wilmington University and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Bridget Andaloro works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Providence, RI with other offices in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quest Diagnostics
    1 Randall Sq Ste 406, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    101 Main St Ste 204, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Bridget Andaloro, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184104648
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Wilmington University
Frequently Asked Questions

Bridget Andaloro, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bridget Andaloro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bridget Andaloro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Bridget Andaloro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Bridget Andaloro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bridget Andaloro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Andaloro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Andaloro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

