Brianne Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brianne Wells
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brianne Wells is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN.
Brianne Wells works at
Locations
ConnectUs Healthcare601 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 292-9770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a telehealth visit with Brianne Wells. She was extremely kind and knowledgeable and also did her utmost to ensure i was comfortable and understood every avenue of the treatment we where proceeding with. She is wonderful at her job and I would most certainly recommend her.
About Brianne Wells
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780080820
Frequently Asked Questions
Brianne Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brianne Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brianne Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brianne Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianne Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianne Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.