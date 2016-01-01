See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Moose Lake, MN
Brianne Johnsen, CCC-SLP

Speech-Language Pathology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brianne Johnsen, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Moose Lake, MN. 

Brianne Johnsen works at Essentia Health-Moose Lake in Moose Lake, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Moose Lake
    4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Brianne Johnsen, CCC-SLP

  • Speech-Language Pathology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1962562009
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Sandstone
  • Essentia Health-Deer River
  • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

